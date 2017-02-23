Jordan hands 15-year prison terms for 8 in alleged IS plots

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

9:15 Analysis: Kansas 87, TCU 68

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting