Malaysia official: N.Korea leader's brother slain at airport

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT) Pause

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak

0:40 Bob Huggins: Can't put KU at line that many times

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

2:15 KC councilwoman says losing airport 'A distinct possibility'

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

1:00 Raw video: Royals pitchers and catchers report to spring training