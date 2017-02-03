Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice' Pause

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

1:17 Where Kansas City ranks nationally for TV sports ratings

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes

2:28 Royals Kyle Zimmer says pain is gone