Worldwide, people rally in support of Women's March on Washington

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London Pause

2:25 On Inauguration Day, hundreds march to protest Trump presidency in Kansas City

1:10 Kansas City women are en route to D.C.

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

2:36 U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington