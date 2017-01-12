BBC captures heartbreaking footage of monkeys mourning the ‘death’ of a robot monkey

Research has suggested that chimpanzees and other primates mourn their dead, gathering in silence after a fellow ape dies.
According to Live Science, some mothers even carry the bodies of their dead children for weeks. Scientists have observed the process taking place in the wild, according to the Daily Mail.
But recent video released by BBC One’s new show “Spy in the Wild” shows what exactly the grieving process looks like in one troop of monkeys, and it has shocked and saddened online viewers.
The basic premise of “Spy in the Wild” is that the show’s crew fashions a robot with camera equipment inside of it that looks like an animal, in hopes that the animal community it looks like will accept it and allow the showmakers to gain a unique perspective.
In this particular episode, the robot was made to look like the langur monkeys of India. However, when one monkey accidentally broke the robot, the show took on a tragic tone.
Suffice to say, the clip tugged at the heartstrings of viewers.
