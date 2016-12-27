Richard Adams, author of ‘Watership Down,’ dies at 96

Richard Adams, the British author best known for the novel “Watership Down,” died Saturday aged 96, the BBC reported Tuesday. One of his daughters confirmed the news to the BBC.
The family also announced Adams’ death on a website dedicated to the book, saying the author “passed away peacefully” on Christmas Eve.
The 1972 classic, which followed the journey of a group of rabbits who venture through the English countryside in search of a new home, sold millions of copies after its publication and was later adapted for the stage, television and film. Its success transformed Adams from a civil servant into a full-time writer who eventually penned 20 more books, including a Watership Down sequel consisting of several short stories.
Adams was born in Newbury, Berkshire, England in 1920 and left university to serve in the British Army during World War II. After the end of the war and completing his studies, Adams joined the British Civil Service.
“Watership Down” began as a story Adams told to his children while driving to a Shakespeare play, he told the BBC in 2007.
“My elder daughter, who was eight at the time, said, ‘Now daddy we're going on a long car journey, so we want you to while away the time by telling us a completely new story, one that we have never heard before and without any delay,’” he said in the interview. “‘Please start now!’”
“This called for spontanaiety,” Adams recalled to the BBC. “I just began off the top of my head: ‘Once upon a time there were two rabbits, called eh, let me see, Hazel and Fiver, and I'm going to tell you about some of their adventures.’ What followed was really the essence of Watership Down.”
Eventually, his daughters encouraged him to put the tale down on paper, and the literary debut became a best-seller. Adams’s other stories, including “Shardik” and “The Plague Dogs” also bore Adams’ penchant for writing from animals’ points of view, though his first novel remained his most famous work.
