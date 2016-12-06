Germany's Merkel calls for widespread ban on 'full veil' Islamic coverings

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success Pause

3:25 Bill Self: 'When you're at a place like this, you should win'

1:23 New House Speaker Ron Ryckman talks about challenges facing Kansas

0:56 Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

1:41 Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks fans, Raider Week

2:13 Santa helps children of murdered parents find joy in Christmas

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

2:55 Royals' Ian Kennedy serves food at City Union Mission and talks baseball

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York