He tried to steal copper wire from a light pole and was found dead, Oklahoma cops say

A man who was found dead this week might have been electrocuted to death while trying to take copper wire, authorities say in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City police said the man's body was found early Thursday near a light pole, according to KOCO.
"When officers arrived, they did find a person out there. It appears this person had been trying to steal ground wire from one of the light poles out there," MSgt. Gary Knight told KFOR. "Obviously, those were live wires, and this person ended up apparently grabbing a hold of those, or touching them at some point, coming in contact with them, causing his death."
Police said there were no signs of foul play, and the medical examiner's office is expected to officially determine his cause of death, KOCO reported.
His identity has not been released as of Saturday.
OG&E, an Oklahoma electric utility company, is expected to repair the light pole the man was trying to take wire from, according to KOKH.
The man came into contact with a circuit of "about 480 volts, which is a lot," a company spokeswoman, Kathleen O'Shea, told KFOR.
It's not the first time people have attempted to take copper wiring from OG&E property — and O'Shea said people often do it to make some money, KFOR reported.
According to a previous news release from Oklahoma City police, security footage showed two people taking a spool of copper wiring belonging to the utility company last December. Police released images of the suspects in an effort to identity them. It's unclear if they have since been located.
