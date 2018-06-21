10 pounds of pot was sent to 'wrong address.' Indiana cops have message for the owner

An Indiana resident received a "surprise" package at his doorstep Wednesday, opened it and found 10 pounds of marijuana inside, police say.
Police believe the package was sent to the wrong address in Columbus, and have not determined where it came from.
In an effort to find its rightful owner, police have reached out on Facebook and Twitter with a photo of the weed packed in clear bags and organized by strain.
On the police department's Facebook page, the photo accompanied a long Christmas-themed post on residents receiving "unexpected gifts."
"On Wednesday, another Columbus resident received a surprise package with his address on it," the post began. "The strange thing is, it wasn't his birthday and he wasn't expecting any orders. He thought aloud to himself, even though the Holiday Season doesn't begin for another six months, I have been a good boy, maybe Santa decided to send me a gift a little early."
The post continued, "With the excitement of an eight year old child, the man opened the 'gift,' looked inside the package, and to his disappointment, he saw ten pounds of marijuana with a street value of $30,000. Definitely not what he expected."
Police said the man turned it over to police "in the spirit of giving."
"We photographed and accepted the man's 'gift' and secured it our property room where it patiently waits for its real owner to claim it. In fact, it's right next to the 350 packs of THC Juice we confiscated last month after it too was sent to the wrong address," police wrote.
Police speculated someone who sent the package might have been "one toke over the line" when they mailed it.
"We don't want to keep something that isn't ours so if we have your ten pounds of pot and you want to claim it, just swing by and and visit us at CPD," police wrote.
And bring your identification, they added.
