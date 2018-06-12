He was trying to help 2 caught in whirlpool when he drowned, Arkansas officials say

After a man drowned, officials in northern Arkansas are warning paddlers of a sinkhole that's created a dangerous whirlpool below the Sadler Falls on the Spring River.
The sinkhole opened up near an area of the river called "Dead Man's Curve," according to a news release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
The commission said a fatal boating accident was reported there Saturday when 64-year-old Donald "Donny" Wright was trying to help two others who had gotten too close to the whirlpool, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Wright's kayak capsized.
Another paddler was taken to a hospital, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
Wright, who ran a halfway house called Life Recovery Center of Searcy, had been floating on the river with some of the residents for about 15 minutes before the accident happened, according to The Daily Citizen.
A GoFundMe page was created to help cover Wright's funeral expenses and support Life Recovery Center of Searcy. Since Monday, it has raised more than $900.
The commission, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Fulton County employees, have since installed buoys and roped off the area where the whirlpool is located, the commission reported on Facebook.
The river is still open to the public, "but the barricaded area should not be breached," the commission warned in its Facebook post.
Engineers are expected to be on site this week to assess the area, the commission said in a statement.
