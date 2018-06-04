Famous Cedar Bridge of Madison County burned to its frame

On the morning of April 15th, 2017 firefighters throughout Madison County, Iowa arrived on scene to find the infamous Cedar Bridge engulfed in flames. For the second time in 17 years, a suspected arson managed to burn the bridge down to the frame.
Police in Austin, Texas released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through the garage barrier.

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.