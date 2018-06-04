BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Police in Austin, Texas released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through the garage barrier.
Austin Police Department Pierre Taylor
Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

National

Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.