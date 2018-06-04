BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Police in Austin, Texas released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through the garage barrier.
Submitted video from Sandy McCormick shows a swarm of mayflies at a gas station in Slidell, La. McCormick said "usually they are just on the ground and when you drive over them they make a "mayfly dust cloud" behind the car. "
Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.
A Kansas City minister surprised a former South Dakota lawman last week by returning the badge he stole from him more than 50 years ago. Photos from the Sioux Falls Argus Leader via The Associated Press.
Joseph McDevitt, of Kaiser, Missouri tells an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that his in-laws were “illegally arrested and detained” after they returned to Florida from a Carnival Cruise in the Bahamas.
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.
Members of the community gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.
Michael Hayes, a black real estate investor in Memphis, Tennessee, was inspecting a house that needed repairs on May 5, 2018. A white woman who lived in the neighborhood decided to call 911 even after Hayes explained that he was an investor.