National

Texas woman shot, killed her husband because he was beating family cat, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

June 03, 2018 12:05 PM

DALLAS

A Dallas woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband Saturday morning because he was beating the family cat, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Mary Harrison, 47, who remained in custody Sunday in the Lew Sterrett Justice Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Harrison faces a charge of murder, according to jail records.

She is accused of killing her husband, Dexter Harrison, 49. who died Saturday at Presbyterian Hospital.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 13,000 block of Fall Manor Drive.

When officers arrived, Mary Harrison met with police and told them she and her husband had been arguing. He also had been beating the family's cat, police said.

She was taken to Dallas police headquarters where she voluntarily waived her rights and agreed to speak to detectives. She admitted to shooting her husband, police said.

Neighbors told KTVT-TV the cat recently went missing. Mary Harrison posted signs and the cat eventually was returned.

