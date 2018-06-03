Texas woman shot, killed her husband because he was beating family cat, police say

A Dallas woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband Saturday morning because he was beating the family cat, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Mary Harrison, 47, who remained in custody Sunday in the Lew Sterrett Justice Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Harrison faces a charge of murder, according to jail records.

She is accused of killing her husband, Dexter Harrison, 49. who died Saturday at Presbyterian Hospital.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 13,000 block of Fall Manor Drive.

When officers arrived, Mary Harrison met with police and told them she and her husband had been arguing. He also had been beating the family's cat, police said.

She was taken to Dallas police headquarters where she voluntarily waived her rights and agreed to speak to detectives. She admitted to shooting her husband, police said.

Neighbors told KTVT-TV the cat recently went missing. Mary Harrison posted signs and the cat eventually was returned.