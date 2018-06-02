He watched his screaming kids tumble in a dryer and put video on Snapchat, W.Va. cops say

A West Virginia man remained in custody Saturday after police say he watched his two young children tumble around in a dryer and posted video of it to Snapchat.
Ryan James Barr, 24, has been charged with child neglect by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office after video of the children screaming while bouncing in the closed dryer surfaced on the social media platform, according to jail records.
His bond is set at $50,000, and he's being held at the Northern Regional Jail.
Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Morando told The Associated Press that a young girl can be heard screaming in the Snapchat video after she's seen climbing in the dryer and the door is shut on her.
Barr told deputies that his daughter frequently climbs in the dryer herself, but that he put his son in the dryer "because he was trying to teach him to not be scared," WTRF reported.
The two children in the videos are 2 and 3 years old.
According to a criminal complaint cited by WTRF, an official at McNinch Primary School in Moundsville saw the video on Snapchat and alerted Morando, who is also the school's resource officer.
The boy's mother was also at home, in the shower, at the time the videos were being posted online, according to the AP.
She told police that when she got out of the shower, a friend told her that the video had come from her Snapchat account, WTRF reported.
Barr turned himself in to Marshall County deputies on Tuesday afternoon, several days after the videos surfaced, according to jail records.
