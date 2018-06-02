Firefighter arrested after daughter posed with AR-15, joked 'I won't shoot' classmates

A Chicago firefighter finds himself in hot water after his 14-year-old daughter posed with an AR-15 rifle for a Snapchat picture and joked that she "won't shoot up" her high school.
The man, whom McClatchy is not naming to protect the identity of his daughter, was arrested Wednesday and issued two citations, police told CBS Chicago. One violation is giving a minor access to a firearm, the TV station reported, and another is for having an assault weapon in the city of Chicago.
The Chicago Tribune reports that officials at Lane Tech High School, which the girl attends, saw the post and at first weren't sure whether the weapon was real or fake. But police say they went to the 60-year-old firefighter's home and determined it was indeed a real gun.
Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman Emily Bolton said the high school didn't go into a shutdown once it was shown that there was no real threat, according to the Chicago Tribune.
"Earlier this afternoon, we were notified of a social media posting resembling a potential threat to our school," Bolton wrote in a statement to parents. "Please note that the posting did not contain an explicit threat."
A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department told CBS Chicago that the department is going to give the firefighter due process — but added that members of the organization are held to "a higher professional standard."
A majority of school shooters are armed with guns that they found at home, according to an analysis from The Wall Street Journal.
That includes the most recent shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, when a 17-year-old student gunned down 10 people at Santa Fe High School.
J. Reid Meloy, a forensic psychologist and FBI consultant, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the role of weapons at home “is a very important element that has been lost in the current debate."
He added: "You increase the risk, of course, of (a potential shooter) being able to easily access a weapon.”
