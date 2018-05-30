'Thank God for our youth.' Video of young boy helping woman climb stairs warms hearts

A video of a Milledgeville, Ga, boy helping an older woman climb a set of stairs is warming the hearts of thousands of people across the nation.
The video was first shared on Facebook to a local Jones County community group by Riley Duncan.
"Thank God for our youth," Duncan wrote above the video, which quickly picked up more than 2,000 shares within a few hours. Now the video is going viral across the nation, and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
In the video, the 8-year-old boy patiently helps the woman climb each step of an outdoor staircase. He helps her lift her walker, then makes sure she keeps her balance as she takes each step one at a time.
When she gets to the top, she gives him a big hug and continues on her way. The boy leaps from the stairs and gets back in a car where his mom was waiting.
The mom, Contricia Hill, told WSB-TV she and her son Maurice Adams Jr. were leaving a high school graduation when they saw the woman crossing a road.
"He asked, 'Can I go out there and help her up the steps?' " Hill told the station.
Many people praised the boy for going out of his way to do such a kind thing, and his parents for raising him to do it.
"It's touching. It's very touching," Hill told WSB-TV. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."
