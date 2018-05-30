Gross! Thousands of Mayflies swarm gas station in Louisiana

Submitted video from Sandy McCormick shows a swarm of mayflies at a gas station in Slidell, La. McCormick said "usually they are just on the ground and when you drive over them they make a "mayfly dust cloud" behind the car. "
Sandy McCormick jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
