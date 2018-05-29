'Super drunk' man left kids on the side of the road after crashing minivan, Michigan police say

A Branch County, Mich., man faces charges after police say he plunged his minivan into the woods while 'super drunk' before leaving his two kids alone on the side of the road on Saturday afternoon, ABC 7 Chicago reported.
Police say a driver was traveling through the area, which is about an hour southeast of Kalamazoo, and spotted two children alone on the side of the road and called police. Officers discovered the 32-year-old man's car smashed into a tree about 20 feet off the road.
"It's not a gradual incline down into the ditch, 20 ft. deep. It's off the road and right straight down in," Undersheriff Keith Eichler told ABC 7 Chicago.
Police say the man lost control of his car, hit several small trees and then plummeted into the ditch, WNDU reported. After the crash, police say the driver fled.
"“The driver hid from being noticed, I guess, but left his kids alongside the road. I'm not really sure what to think about that part of it, you know being intoxicated to the point … I just have no words for that,” Eichler told WWMT.
Police say a family member came to pick up the driver and his two children, ages 2 and 4, according to The Daily Reporter. The man was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and identified as the driver of the car, the paper reported.
Police say the driver had a blood alcohol level of at least .17, which is about twice the legal limit. A Michigan law known as the "Super Drunk" law imposes harsher penalties on those caught driving with a blood alcohol level of .17 or higher.
The children were unhurt, but the undersheriff told WWMT the incident could have ended much worse than it did.
"It may not have occurred ... from this incident itself. It could have occurred from another vehicle coming down through here not seeing them and, you know, taking some more kids out. Thank God that didn't happen," Eichler told the station.
Police have not identified the driver but say he will be charged with failure to report a crash, with other charges possible, according to the The Daily Reporter.
