Police officer punches woman on New Jersey Beach

Video shows a New Jersey police officer beating a woman in front of her baby while he was arresting her on the beach. The video has gone viral.
@heittlexy
Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

National

Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.