How the Las Vegas Gunman Planned a Massacre, in 7 Days of Video

Using exclusive surveillance footage obtained from MGM Resorts, we pieced together the last days of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman. He plays video poker, laughs with hotel staff and hauls bag after bag of weapons into his suite.
New York Times Jason Boatright
Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

National

An accident Thursday, March 15, 2018, caused a camper towed by a vehicle to dangle off the edge of an Interstate 275 overpass in downtown St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the camper had been secured shortly before noon, and authorities

2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

National

A Navy fighter jet crashed on March 14, while it was on approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida. A pilot and weapons system officer were onboard the jet, and were both declared dead by the Navy.