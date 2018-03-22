He gambles. He tips staff. He eats alone. All the while, he stocks his Vegas suite with guns.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Sacramento police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed black man Pause Teens are increasingly interested in issues related to politics, social justice and activism Timeline: What led to SLO County Jail inmate's death, and the aftermath Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg 2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Using exclusive surveillance footage obtained from MGM Resorts, the New York Times pieced together the last days of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman. He plays video poker, laughs with hotel staff and hauls bag after bag of weapons into his suite. New York Times

Using exclusive surveillance footage obtained from MGM Resorts, the New York Times pieced together the last days of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman. He plays video poker, laughs with hotel staff and hauls bag after bag of weapons into his suite. New York Times