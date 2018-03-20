A middle-schooler needed a new heart. Chewbacca delivered the good news

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Timeline: What led to SLO County Jail inmate's death, and the aftermath Pause Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg 2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago