More Videos

Timeline: What led to SLO County Jail inmate's death, and the aftermath

Timeline: What led to SLO County Jail inmate's death, and the aftermath

Pause
Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting

Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

National

A middle-schooler needed a new heart. Chewbacca delivered the good news

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 20, 2018 10:49 AM

It might be the first time lifesaving news was delivered in fluent Wookie.

Austin Eggleston, a 15-year-old student struggling with multiple congenital heart defects, was waiting at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

His heart had stopped responding to treatment, prompting doctors to place him on a transplant list. Major surgery was in his future, if and when a matching heart could be found, reported the Pontiac Daily Leader.

“I’m pretty nervous,” he told the paper at the time. “But I’m going to enjoy not having to come to school, at least.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was an anxious wait to find a heart that would match Austin’s needs. But his doctor Philip Thrush told the “Star Wars” fan that whenever they found a match, he would get the news from Chewbacca, according to ABC 7.

And so he did.

In a video captured by the hospital on March 17, Austin doesn’t seem to expect anything as he sits on his bed chatting about what he’ll be doing on St. Patrick’s Day.

Then we hear a roar – and a furry head poking around the curtain.

“What the ... wait. Wait, wait, wait...” Austin says. “We got a heart? Do we seriously have a heart?

An affirmative Wookie grunt. Then Austin shouts with joy.

He gives the Wookie a double high five and a does a little dance, causing his doctors to tell him (with some chuckles) that he still needs to be careful not to pull off his life support equipment.

Then he gives his doctor a long hug.

More Videos

Timeline: What led to SLO County Jail inmate's death, and the aftermath

Timeline: What led to SLO County Jail inmate's death, and the aftermath

Pause
Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting

Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

“To see him knowing that he has a chance at life, that he has a chance to achieve so many things leaves you speechless,” Austin’s mom, Mary Anglin, told ABC 7. “He will make sure that he does remarkable things because of it.

The hospital told McClatchy that Austin is recovering from his transplant and is doing well.

heart1
Austin with Dr. Thrush after his transplant.
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Now Austin is looking forward to a new goal: getting Marvel to screen its new mega-superhero movie, “Avengers: Infinity War,” for the kids of Lurie who may not be able to see it in theaters.

  Comments  