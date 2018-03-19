Timeline: What led to SLO County Jail inmate's death, and the aftermath

Andrew Holland died while in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2017, after being restrained for 46 hours. This is a look at the events that led to his death, the county's response and the inmates who have died in custody since Holland.
Matt Fountain Jason Boatright
