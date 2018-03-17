What’s a UMBC? Meet the school and basketball team that made NCAA Tournament history

SHARE COPY LINK UMBC defeated No. 1 Viginia to become the first No. 16 seed to win a game in the NCAA Tournament. Players celebrated as they walked off the court on Friday, March 16, 2018. Blair Kerkhoff

UMBC defeated No. 1 Viginia to become the first No. 16 seed to win a game in the NCAA Tournament. Players celebrated as they walked off the court on Friday, March 16, 2018. Blair Kerkhoff