Weird lights in the sky baffled scientists. Amateur astronomers named them 'Steve'

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting Pause Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mysterious purple lights in the sky sparked a hunt by NASA scientists to figure out what was causing Steve. After years of reports from normal citizens, scientists now know it’s an unusual type of aurora. NASA

Mysterious purple lights in the sky sparked a hunt by NASA scientists to figure out what was causing Steve. After years of reports from normal citizens, scientists now know it’s an unusual type of aurora. NASA