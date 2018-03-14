‘Genius is so fine and rare.’ Hawking's admirers grapple with the death of a giant

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 195 Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client Pause 88 Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking 14 Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine 93 New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 82 Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 144 Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 79 14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff 33 Thundersnow rumbles across Jersey Shore during nor'easter 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

