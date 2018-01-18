ISIS flag.
National

FBI says accused Islamic State supporter also had child porn

By Rachel Weiner,

The Washington Post

January 18, 2018 06:49 AM

Federal agents who searched a Virginia man's electronic devices for ties to the Islamic State found child porn, according to court documents.

Sean Andrew Duncan, a 21-year-old Muslim convert, moved to Loudoun County, Virginia, from Pennsylvania earlier this year. Prosecutors say he had voiced support for the Islamic State and was researching how to plan and commit a terrorist attack. When FBI agents came to search his home in late December, Duncan fled and was charged with obstruction of justice.

A search warrant executed last week and filed in federal court in Virginia says that when agents seized Duncan's electronics, they found what appeared to be child pornography on one smartphone.

There were hundreds of sexually explicit images of pre-pubescent children, including infants, on the phone, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

The agent was asking permission to search Duncan's other devices, which include several smartphones, computers, tablets, iPods and gaming systems.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia declined to comment on whether Duncan would face child pornography charges. An attorney for Duncan declined to comment.

Duncan is married to Zakiya Sadeq, a 36-year-old doctor he met through religious circles. But he also courted an unnamed woman to be his second wife, according to court filings, and wanted to bring both women to Syria.

He and Sadeq did travel to Turkey in 2016 but were not allowed into the country.

An attorney for Sadeq said last week that she was shocked by her husband's arrest.

As a boy, Duncan struggled in school and liked video games, relatives have told The Washington Post.

"Sean is a very honest and sincere child, and that's all I can say, is that he's a child," his mother said after his arrest.

