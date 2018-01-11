Sandra Louise Garner, 55, of Maypearl
Sandra Louise Garner, 55, of Maypearl Ellis County Sheriff's Office Courtesy

Wife searched ‘how to kill someone and not get caught.’ Husband is later found dead, cops say

By Matthew Martinez

January 11, 2018 06:21 PM

Maypearl, Texas

A woman in Maypearl, south of Dallas, was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with the murder of her husband, according to reports.

Part of what led Maypearl police to the arrest was a recent entry in Sandra Louise Garner’s browser history.

According to the Waxahachie Daily Light, Garner, 55, recently searched “how to kill someone and not get caught,” one on of the devices police seized in the investigation.

To that end, according to Greenville Extra, she called in to report that her husband, Jon Garner, had been shot on Jan. 2. In her 911-call she told police “she was awakened that night by two gunshots and saw a masked male holding a gun and flashlight inside her residence.”

She also told authorities that the masked intruder told her he was not there to harm her, but that if he heard police sirens, he would return to the house and kill her.

But the a Department of Public Safety analysis found that the bullets that killed Jon Garner matched bullets found inside a .38-caliber pistol found wrapped in a paper towel inside two plastic bags inside Sandra Garner’s Ford Mustang, KXII reported.

Sandra Garner faces a murder charge and remains in the Ellis County Jail on a $2 million bond according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667

