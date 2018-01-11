Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls

More Videos 0:35 National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow Pause 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 3:00 Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech 2:44 His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby 1:50 15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish' 1:45 Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 8:20 Mizzou's Jontay Porter is a smart player 1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

