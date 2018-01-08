Oops! We didn’t mean to endorse Oprah for president, NBC says

A joking reference to Oprah Winfrey as a future U.S. president has sparked an apology from NBC.
In response to a Seth Meyers joke about Winfrey at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, NBC tweeted “Nothing but respect for OUR future president” to nearly 1.8 million followers. The tweet has since been deleted.
Winfrey, 63, has been the subject of speculation about a possible 2020 run for president, reports The Hill. She has denied plans to seek office, but a fiery speech during the Golden Globes Awards sparked more talk of a possible run.
The post prompted some confusion.
When NBC tweeted Oprah pic with 'Nothing but respect for OUR future president,' did it mean she should be president of NBC? Of the United States? Of something else? All-caps OUR kind of confusing... https://t.co/Q3TDMAmKRz pic.twitter.com/2uKUBKnQ5O— Byron York (@ByronYork) January 8, 2018
NBC later posted that it was all a mistake. “Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet,” reads the post.
Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet.— NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018
