A now-deleted Twitter post by NBC appearing to endorse a presidential run by Oprah Winfrey has prompted an apology.
National

Oops! We didn’t mean to endorse Oprah for president, NBC says

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 08, 2018 09:49 AM

A joking reference to Oprah Winfrey as a future U.S. president has sparked an apology from NBC.

In response to a Seth Meyers joke about Winfrey at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, NBC tweeted “Nothing but respect for OUR future president” to nearly 1.8 million followers. The tweet has since been deleted.

Winfrey, 63, has been the subject of speculation about a possible 2020 run for president, reports The Hill. She has denied plans to seek office, but a fiery speech during the Golden Globes Awards sparked more talk of a possible run.

The post prompted some confusion.

NBC later posted that it was all a mistake. “Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet,” reads the post.

