A man and woman watch as the sun sets over the San Francisco skyline from Berkeley in December.
National

‘The whole bay just woke up.’ Quake rattles California – but not its sense of humor

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 08:37 AM

An earthquake early Thursday sent Californians in the Bay Area scrambling – for their phones to post on Twitter.

A preliminary 4.4 magnitude quake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area at 2:39 a.m. Pacific time Thursday, reported the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter was 2 miles from Berkeley and had a preliminary depth of 8 miles. No damage or injuries were reported. People felt the quake as far south as San Jose.

Bay Area residents immediately took to Twitter to comment on the early morning shakeup.

Some commenters joked about California’s new law legalizing recreational marijuana.

Others took shots at President Donald Trump.

And, of course, plenty of people tweeted about the absurdity of tweeting during an earthquake.

