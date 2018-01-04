He took an 8-year-old to a motel, fed her meth, then sexually assaulted her, police say

When the text messages stopped, a Missouri mom worried something was wrong.
Police say the unidentified parent let her 8-year-old daughter spend New Year’s Day with Brett Pendleton, a 48-year-old relative of the child who was on parole for manufacturing meth, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The mom had been texting with her daughter throughout the day, police say, and started to look for her child once she stopped getting responses.
Eventually, she found Pendleton’s car outside a motel — and discovered the alleged unsettling scene inside.
The mom entered the motel room and police say her 8-year-old child asked for her to come into the bathroom, Fox 2 reported. The child then said that Pendleton fed her meth, forced her to smoke marijuana and cigarettes and sexually assaulted her in various ways.
The 8-year-old, saying that Pendleton might have hurt her, showed her mom her body, according to the Riverfront Times.
Both went to the hospital and her mom reported the alleged crime to police.
“As you can imagine an 8-year-old on meth, not a sight you see everyday,” Police Det. Sgt. Steve Sitzes told the Post-Dispatch. “She was very fidgety, very amped up.”
Police say that Pendleton was just pulling out of the motel when officers arrived, but cops pulled over the 48-year-old and took him to the police station. There he admitted to renting out a motel room so he could feed the girl meth in rolled-up toilet paper and sexually assault her, police told the Riverfront Times.
After getting a search warrant for the motel room, police say they also found more evidence that supports the 8-year-old’s accusations, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Pendleton, who spent between six to eight hours with the girl, was charged with one felony count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, according to eMissourian, as well as one felony count of first degree endangering the welfare of a child.
He is in jail with a cash-only bond of $250,000.
In the past, Pendleton has spent time in jail and state prison for trespassing, burglary, delivery or manufacturing of drugs and failing to pay child support, the Riverfront Times reported from court documents.
