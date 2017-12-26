What are the FBI’s top domestic terrorism concerns for 2018?

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

One of the pandas at the National Zoo in Washington had some fun in the snow on Saturday, December 9. Mei Xiang frolicked and rolled down the hill as spectators watched. The zoo’s giant pandas are native to the cold climate of China’s western mountains and are more active during the winter month, the zoo said. The National Weather Service reported that just over two inches of snow fell at the zoo on Saturday.