Father hugs dead son’s attacker: ‘Forgiveness is the greatest gift of charity in Islam’

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 1:14 David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:34 Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 3:24 Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest 1:35 KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:43 Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas 2:15 Five things the Chiefs need to improve in the second half of the season 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sombat Jitmoud on forgiving his son's attacker Sombat Jitmoud explains how he can forgive Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the death of his son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard praised the father. Sombat Jitmoud explains how he can forgive Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the death of his son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard praised the father. gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Sombat Jitmoud explains how he can forgive Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the death of his son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard praised the father. gkocher1@herald-leader.com