Louis C.K. was outed for sexual misconduct two years ago by comedian Jen Kirkman

Comedian Jen Kirkman said on Twitter Thursday that she believes and supports the women who recently accused comedian and actor Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct.

Comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov were two of five women who gave detailed accounts of being sexually harassed by Louis C.K, along with Rebecca Corry, according to the New York Times.

Kirkman tweeted, “I believe Dana and Julia. I support them. Do not tear them apart.”

Kirkman has been talking about sexual harassment claims against Louis C.K. since 2015 when she recorded a podcast about an unnamed “Cosby-level” male comic, Vulture reports.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This guy didn’t rape me, but he made a certain difficult decision to go on tour with him really hard,” she said in the now-deleted podcast.

Kirkman clarified her comments in September in an interview with the Village Voice, confirming that she was talking about Louis C.K. and saying he never sexually assaulted her.

“What I said was, when you hear rumors about someone, and they ask you to go on the road with them, this is what being a woman in comedy is like—imagine if there’s always a chance of rain over your head but [with] men, there isn’t. So you go, ‘Should I leave the house with an umbrella, or not?’ ” she told the Village Voice.

Kirkman took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to comment on the recent allegations. She said Louis C.K. had made an inappropriate comment to her and she no longer considers him a friend.