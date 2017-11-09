Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood make fun of President Trump in monologue at CMA Awards

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 2:04 Veteran's homecoming surprises daughter at Gardner school 1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 2:00 Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 0:37 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 1:56 Cuonzo Martin expects mistakes during Mizzou's first game 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 2:12 KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Underwood and Paisley poke fun at Trump with 'Before He Tweets' at CMA Awards Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the County Music Awards on ABC on Nov. 8, 2017, where they took some time to parody one of Underwood's hits to poke fun at President Trump's tweeting habit. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the County Music Awards on ABC on Nov. 8, 2017, where they took some time to parody one of Underwood's hits to poke fun at President Trump's tweeting habit. Courtesy Country Music Association and American Broadcasting Companies

