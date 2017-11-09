She tried to stop a thief from taking her car - and got dragged across the parking lot

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 2:04 Veteran's homecoming surprises daughter at Gardner school 2:00 Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal at City Hall 1:56 Cuonzo Martin expects mistakes during Mizzou's first game 0:37 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 0:57 A New KCI: What are the next steps? 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door. The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door. Windsor Locks Police Department

The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door. Windsor Locks Police Department