Danica Roem made history — just not as the first transgender person elected to office

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:50 Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:30 Kansas City, Kan., voters elect new mayor 3:23 Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 1:35 KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 2:33 Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful

Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful