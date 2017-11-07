After retiring, Roy Halladay returned to the Phillies as a guest instructor.
National

Pitcher Roy Halladay dead in plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico

By Julie Moos And Joe Ostermeier

jmoos@mcclatchy.com

November 07, 2017 3:27 PM

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Department confirmed his death after news that a plane owned by him had crashed.

The crash site is being guarded while the investigation continues into the cause.

Halladay, 40, pitched 16 seasons in the major leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, compiling a 203-105 record with a 3.38 ERA. He pitched in three postseasons for the Phillies, going 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA.

As a member of the Blue Jays, he won the American League Cy Young Award in 2003, and won the National League Cy Young for Philadelphia in 2010.

Halladay was a 2003 Blue Jays teammate of Cory Lidle, a Toronto pitcher whose plane crashed into a residential building in New York City in 2006. Lidle was with the Yankees at that point.

Halladay’s best season came in 2003, when he was 22-7 with a 3.25 ERA for the Blue Jays. He went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA in 2010 for the Phillies.

He appeared in eight All-Star Games -- five for the AL with the Blue Jays in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2008, and three for the NL with the Phillies in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

