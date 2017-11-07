Ted Lieu, a Democratic congressman from California, walked out of a moment of silence in Congress.
Ted Lieu, a Democratic congressman from California, walked out of a moment of silence in Congress. Mark J. Terrill AP
Ted Lieu, a Democratic congressman from California, walked out of a moment of silence in Congress. Mark J. Terrill AP

National

‘Can't do this again': Congressman walks out of moment of silence for Texas victims

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 07, 2017 7:42 AM

Ted Lieu wasn’t going to sit through another moment of silence, he said.

So Lieu, a Democratic congressman, didn’t join his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives for a moment of silence Monday night for the victims of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 churchgoers dead and at least 20 more injured.

His walkout was intended to send a message that the time for action — and, more specifically, stricter gun laws — is now, he said.

“I’m heartbroken about the children and adults that were killed in the worst mass shooting in Texas history this Sunday,” he said in a live video posted to Facebook. “My colleagues right now are doing a moment of silence in the House of Representatives chambers. I respect their right to do that, and I myself have participated in many of them.

“But I can’t do this again. I've been to too many moments of silences. In just my short career in Congress, three of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history have occurred.”

The changes Lieu suggested in his Facebook live video include: universal background checks for those buying guns and bans on assault rifles and bump stocks.

“We cannot be silent,” Lieu concluded in his video. “We need to act now.”

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Man crawls through baggage carousel at MIA 3:05

Man crawls through baggage carousel at MIA

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sees need for improvement in offensive line 0:51

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sees need for improvement in offensive line

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 1:37

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud 0:36

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss 0:49

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

  • California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control

    Ted Lieu, a Democratic congressman from California, walked out of a moment of silence in Congress for the victims of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 churchgoers dead and 20 more injured. He told people why on Facebook Live on Nov. 6, 2017.

California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control

Ted Lieu, a Democratic congressman from California, walked out of a moment of silence in Congress for the victims of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 churchgoers dead and 20 more injured. He told people why on Facebook Live on Nov. 6, 2017.

Ted Lieu/Facebook

Authorities said they found 12 bump stocks, devices that enable semi-automatics to fire even more rapidly, in the hotel room of Stephen Paddock, who directed a hail of gunfire at concertgoers in Las Vegas, CNN reported.

AR-15 style rifles have been used in many recent mass shootings, including at a country music concert next to the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, (58 dead, hundreds more injured), Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, (27 dead, many of them young children) and Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, (49 dead, 50 injured), according to USA Today. All three deadly incidents have occurred in the last five years.

And now, there’s been a shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 26-year-old Devin Kelley is accused of barging into the First Baptist Church, killing and wounding dozens of people in their house of worship.

He used an AR-15 style Ruger rifle, USA Today reported.

Stephen Willeford, 55, said he armed himself with a rifle from his weapon safe and rushed to First Baptist Church after his daughter said she heard gunfire there, the Associated Press reported. There he confronted Kelley, exchanging gunfire with him until Kelley drove away in his car.

Willeford told the AP he then hopped in the pickup truck of a stranger, who turned out to be 27-year-old Johnnie Langendorff, and they chased Kelley’s car until he crashed into a roadsign.

There was no movement in Kelley’s car after that, and police say that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kelley, a former member of the U.S. Air Force, was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his stepson and wife.

Kelley was able to purchase the rifle he used in the Texas mass shooting because the Air Force didn’t enter details of his court-martial into a federal database, according to The New York Times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Man crawls through baggage carousel at MIA 3:05

Man crawls through baggage carousel at MIA

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sees need for improvement in offensive line 0:51

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sees need for improvement in offensive line

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 1:37

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud 0:36

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss 0:49

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video