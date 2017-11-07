‘Can't do this again': Congressman walks out of moment of silence for Texas victims

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause

1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

3:05 Man crawls through baggage carousel at MIA

0:51 Chiefs coach Andy Reid sees need for improvement in offensive line

1:40 Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

1:37 2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

0:36 Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud

3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?