Users report massive Comcast internet outages nationwide

Comcast customers reported widespread, critical internet outages across the United States Modnay afternoon, with reports of outages spiking from nearly none to more than 7,500 within a few hours, according to Down Detector, which tracks outage reports.
A heat map of the outages shows the service interruptions are occuring nationwide. There has been no explanation offered by Comcast, though the company tweeted that it was working to fix any issues.
Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix.— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017
Some users reported only some websites as inaccessible or slow, including Twitter. Users are still reporting problems as of 2:30 p.m. EDT, though some Twitter users managed to get online long enough to make a few jokes about the situation.
When Comcast internet is down...#comcastoutage pic.twitter.com/cnGF9aMpTB— Modiv (@ModivMusic) November 6, 2017
#comcastoutage— Anel (@vnel_) November 6, 2017
Me, an intellectual who works a job where I heavily rely on the internet which is currently down: pic.twitter.com/0GNqUnA5vE
I'm gonna blame this #Comcastoutage on...#xfinity#Comcast pic.twitter.com/lNISlfFOP3— Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) November 6, 2017
This story will update as more information becomes available.
