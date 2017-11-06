He wanted to feed the hungry, so he donated steaks. Thousands and thousands of steaks

More Videos 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Pause 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 0:53 Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 2:23 Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her 7:15 Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com

Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com