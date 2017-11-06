More Videos

  • East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

    Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks.

Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. "Simply put, no one should ever be hungry," said township Supervisor Alvin Parks.
Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com

He wanted to feed the hungry, so he donated steaks. Thousands and thousands of steaks

By Beth Hundsdorfer And George Pawlaczyk

bhundsdorfer@bnd.com

November 06, 2017 12:43 PM

BELLEVILLE, Illinois

Usually pork in government is a bad thing, but in this case, it didn’t cost the taxpayers a penny, and it tastes great.

Mike Green donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township to help feed the poor and elderly.

Why pork steaks? The answer was simple.

“I like people, and I like pork steaks,” Green said.

Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling in Belleville, enlisted his attorney, Mark Peebles, to help him buy the more than two tons of pork steaks from Schnucks, Township Supervisor Alvin Parks said. They arrived on Thursday, frozen. Some were cooked and served to seniors. The remainder were packaged and distributed to needy and elderly people, along with other organizations that serve the community.

The donation made for pork fried rice, barbecued pork steaks, pork for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Parks said.

“We have had nothing but compliments, and none of that would have been possible without Mike Green,” Parks said.

Pork steaks are a familiar favorite to the area and an inexpensive way to feed people, Green said.

The donation cost Green about $7,600, he said.

“People there need it. And I am not missing any meals. It’s something I can do,” he said.

People there need it. And I am not missing any meals. It’s something I can do.

Mike Green, pork steak donor

Green stands 6-foot-7. He unleashes a booming laugh when he jokes about being in the newspaper.

“I didn’t think my name would be in there until my obituary,” he said.

The Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank receives assistance from the St. Louis Area Food Bank but is also having a fundraiser on Nov. 17 to raise money. Tickets for the event are $10 with a donation of two canned goods or $15 with no donation. Green also donated a 40-inch television to be raffled at the event.

Green’s favorite way to have pork steaks prepared is barbecued, he said. His secret recipe?

“Pepper and salt.”

Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer

George Pawlaczyk: 618-239-2625, @gapawlaczyk

