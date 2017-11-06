This 5-year-old wanted to marry her preschool sweetheart before having heart surgery

More Videos 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Pause 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:19 MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 7:15 Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl "marries" her best friend Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Meta Viers/McClatchy Sassy Mouth Photography

Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Meta Viers/McClatchy Sassy Mouth Photography