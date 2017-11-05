National

Who is suspected Texas church shooter Devin Kelley?

By Donovan Harrell

November 05, 2017 8:32 PM

Multiple reports have named Devin Kelley as the suspected gunman in the mass shooting at a south Texas church that left 26 people dead and at least 20 others wounded.

Here’s what we know about him:

Kelley, a white man in his 20s, was reportedly wearing black clothing, tactical gear and a ballistic vest when he fired a Ruger AR assault-style rifle upon churchgoers, according to the Associated Press. The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, averages 50 attendees on a Sunday, multiple victims said.

According to the AP, a resident of the town began shooting and pursuing Kelley. Kelley was later found dead in his car after a chase. It’s unclear how Kelley died.

According to The Daily Beast, Kelley posted a photo Oct. 29 on his now-deleted Facebook page, of a rifle with the caption: “She’s a bad b---h.”

The Pentagon told the Associated Press that Kelley served in the U.S. Air Force “at one point.”

CBS News reported that Kelley was dishonorably discharged and court-martialed.

Kelley also lived in New Braunfels, Texas, roughly 35 miles from the church, CBS News reported. A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

