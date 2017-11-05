Multiple people shot in Texas church, reports say

Texas police are investigating reports of a shooter at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to multiple reports.
Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that there have been 'multiple casualties and fatalities.'
A witness told KSAT that a man walked into First Baptist Church and began shooting around 11:30 a.m. Sutherland Springs is roughly 30 miles from San Antonio.
There still isn’t an official count of the victims, but the amount of attendees at the morning service is usually around 50, a KSAT reporter tweeted. The shooter is dead, authorities told CNN. David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, Texas, told The New York Times “there were kids involved” with the shooting.
Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office told CNN that the FBI is now investigating the scene.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the incident in a tweet.
“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon,” Abbott tweeted.
Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments