Video shows a cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from a football game

More Videos

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house

Pause
Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

Blue Valley Southwest tops Carroll in 5A 2:30

Blue Valley Southwest tops Carroll in 5A

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:37

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech 3:02

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss 0:49

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. Courtesy: Barstool Miami
An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. Courtesy: Barstool Miami

National

Video shows a cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from a football game

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 05, 2017 9:28 AM

A video shared on social media shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman he was helping other officers eject from Hard Rock Stadium during the University of Miami football game against Virginia Tech.

Saturday night’s incident at the nationally televised game was posted on the Instagram account The 5th Year.

In the video, four Miami-Dade officers, three men and one woman, attempt to remove a female fan. She was in a stairway between rows, hanging onto a friend’s shirt with her right hand.

As the officers hoist her above them and begin moving up the stairs, she swings at the officer holding her right leg — a forehand that grazed the back of his head and a backhand swing that caught him on the left side of his face.

The officer responded with a right hook flush to her face.

A spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Sunday that details of the incident are being gathered.

 

A post shared by 5th Year (@5thyear) on

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house

Pause
Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

Blue Valley Southwest tops Carroll in 5A 2:30

Blue Valley Southwest tops Carroll in 5A

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:37

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech 3:02

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss 0:49

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video