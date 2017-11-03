Three brothers have been arrested on suspicion of distributing gummy bears laced with methamphetamine that sickened six at a high school near Mobile, Alabama, police say.
Three brothers have been arrested on suspicion of distributing gummy bears laced with methamphetamine that sickened six at a high school near Mobile, Alabama, police say. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald file
Three brothers have been arrested on suspicion of distributing gummy bears laced with methamphetamine that sickened six at a high school near Mobile, Alabama, police say. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald file

National

Gummy bears laced with meth send six high school students to hospital, police say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 03, 2017 3:22 PM

When police arrived at Alma Bryant High School in Bayou La Batre, Ala., in response to a call about possible drug activity Thursday, they could tell something was up.

“Officers observed students coming into the office exhibiting odd behavior,” Capt. Scott Dagg of the Bayou La Batre Police Department told AL.com. “There were mood swings, they were at times lethargic and loopy.”

A teacher at the school, located south of Mobile, had earlier reported that the five boys and one girl involved were acting “weird,” reported WPMI.

Paramedics called to the scene recorded heart rates between 130 to 160 beats per minute for the teens, Dagg told AL.com.

“It was very alarming,” he told AL.com.

The students were treated and released at a local hospital, reported WALA. Police arrested three boys at the school on suspicion of distributing drug-laced gummy bears to the students and are continuing to investigate. WPMI reported the three boys were brothers.

On Friday, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that methamphetamine had been discovered in the gummy bears, reported WKRG.

Parent Tracey Smith had earlier told the station that she was at a loss for words over the incident.

“I’m disappointed in one, the parents, and two, the school board,” Smith told WKRG. “I don’t understand how they don’t know this is going on, but it is what it is.”

In Oak Hill, West Virginia, a substance that initially tested as heroin but later turned out to be a marijuana derivative was found in a child’s trick-or-treat bag on Tuesday, reported WSAZ. And in Wisconsin, police in two communities are continuing to investigate reports of nails and needles showing up in Halloween candy, reported The Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting
Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video