She was running an in-home daycare. Her toddler found a handgun – and started firing, cops say

Timothy and Samantha Eubanks were running an unlicensed daycare out of their Michigan home when their 3-year-old son found a loaded handgun upstairs — and used it to shoot two other 3-year-olds under their care, police say.
It happened on Sept. 27. Timothy Eubanks allegedly left his house that morning, The Detroit News reported, with two loaded handguns allegedly within reach of children in an upstairs bedroom.
While Timothy Eubanks was gone, Samantha Eubanks was busy watching six children, whose ages ranged from just a few months to 3-years-old, according to WDIV4. At around 10:20 a.m., Samantha Eubanks allegedly heard a sound from upstairs, the Press & Guide wrote, soon discovering that it came from her 3-year-old son, who had just shot one 3-year-old in the face and another in the shoulder, police say.
Police soon after arrived to the house in Dearborn, Michigan, taking the children away in separate ambulances and blocking off roads to quickly take them to the hospital, WDIV4 reported. A source told the newspaper that the young boy shot in the face lost an eye, while the other toddler shot in the shoulder is “recovering.”
Both had their conditions lessened from “critical” to “serious but stable.”
Timothy Eubanks, who police say “knowingly and intentionally” put children in harm’s way by failing to secure his guns, was charged with six counts of second-degree child abuse, according to The Detroit News.
Samantha Eubanks, according to WXYZ, faces 12 counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of felony firearm violations.
The couple has six children, according to The Detroit News, with the three oldest children — aged 10, 12 and 15 — at school during the shooting. The children are now under the care of relatives.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement that keeping unsecured weapons within reach of children “cannot and should not ever be tolerated.”
“It is extremely dangerous to have firearms in a home accessible to children,” Worthy said in a statement, as reported by CBS. “It is alleged that, in this case, the defendants’ home was a day care center with firearms that were accessible and two very young children were seriously injured.”
The couple were arraigned Thursday and each given a bond of $20,000, the Detroit Free Press reported. The judge ordered that Timothy and Samantha Eubanks can't: travel outside Michigan, be in contact with the families of the victims, possess any guns or have unsupervised contact with children.
A study published in the journal Pediatrics this June found that around 1,300 children died from firearm-related injuries each year on average from 2012 to 2014, with just under 5,800 injured annually during that same timeframe. Of those deaths, 82 percent were caused by boys, while 84 percent of non-fatal gun injuries also came from boys, the researchers found.
