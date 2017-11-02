GOP tax plan calls out one person by name: Steph Curry. But why?

House Republicans offered up details on its tax plan with a release from the Committee on Ways and Means Thursday.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, if passed, reduces the number of tax brackets from seven to four and cuts the corporate tax rate, but it calls out just one person by name: Golden State Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry, who was one of professional sports’ instigators of September’s social media backlash against President Donald Trump.
In a section on lowering the tax rate for “pass-through businesses,” the Republicans used Curry as an example of a high individual wage earner in its discussion of which earners stand to benefit from the plan.
“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new, fairer, simpler tax system,” the document reads. “Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it’s designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop,” the document says.
Pass-through businesses are so-named because they have their income “pass through” to their owners to be taxed as individual income tax, according to the Brookings Institute, which classifies 95 percent of American businesses as pass-through businesses.
The Republican plan aims to decrease taxes on those businesses, while earlier in the document promising not to be a tax break for high individual earners like Curry.
That led Curry to wonder Thursday:
I wonder if Steve’s Bike shop is hiring...— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 2, 2017
