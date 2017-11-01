They suffocated, tied up and beat a 76-year-old to death — and then high-fived, police say

They killed him for the $160 in his wallet, police say.
Kenneth Latus, 76, heard a knock at his door in Greendale, Wisc., southwest of Milwaukee, on Oct. 21. By the end of his encounter with the two men at the door, Latus would be dead, tied up at the hands and feet, beaten and suffocated, police said — all so the two men who allegedly broke into his house could make off with the $160 in his wallet, according to Fox 6. The suspects high-fived on the bus afterward, bus surveillance footage showed.
“We did good, bro,” one said to the other, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County and obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Now those two men — Calvin Fleener, 42, and James Johansen, 22 — face murder, robbery and related charges in connection with Latus’ death. Fleener and Johansen lived together in a homeless encampment, the Journal Sentinel reports.
Latus had recently been diagnosed with cancer, his son told Fox 6, and it was terminal. Just months before his death, his wife of 55 years had also died, according to an obituary. His funeral will be next week.
When Latus went to see who was knocking, Fleener and Johansen were allegedly at the door and asked if they could use his phone, the Journal Sentinel reports. But when Latus said told Fleener and Johansen that they couldn’t, and tried to bar then from entering his home, the men pushed their way in, as security footage from the residential complex shows, according to Fox 6.
Fleener had allegedly gone to Latus’ home the day before with a female friend. She was there to pick up a package, the Journal Sentinel reports.
Fleener then asked Johansen if he wanted to come with him to Latus’ house so they could get some money, according to Fox 6.
When Latus’ family found him dead, TMJ reports, a woman called 911 screaming: “He’s tied up!”
And she was there when police arrived, too, equally distraught.
“A young lady came out she was running outside and she was screaming, just screaming hysterical about what happened,” Yasmyn Horvath, a neighbor, told TMJ.
Police found Latus dead in his bedroom, TMJ reports. Johansen had tied his hands and feet behind his back with phone cords, and an autopsy revealed that he had been suffocated to death. Fleener had allegedly used a pillow to smother him, and then the two covered his body with a blanket and left, the Journal Sentinel reports.
Latus was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, according to his obituary, and he enjoyed yard work and “fixing whatever he could.”
His wife, Jane, spent 37 years working as a cashier at Sentry Foods prior to her death, according to her husband’s obituary.
Both suspects are being held at the Milwaukee County Jail — Fleener without bail, and Johansen on $250,000 bail, according to jail records reviewed by the Journal Sentinel.
